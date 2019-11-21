Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Turkish Chief of Armed Forces General Yasar Güler at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here.

Later, the Turkish Army Chief called on the President with his delegation.

On the occasion, the President said that the unparalleled fraternal relationship between Pakistan and Turkey has now transformed into a strong strategic partnership over the years and is growing stronger.

He said that the English TV channel to be collaboratively launched by Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia would go a long way to combat Islamophobia on international level.

The President said that Pakistan and Turkey had supported each other in difficult times and appreciated Turkish support on Kashmir issue, particularly in United Nations.

He reiterated Pakistan’s concern on Indian Army atrocities perpetrated on innocent people of Jammu & Kashmir and said that the international community should play a positive role to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Resolution.

The President said that the two countries would continue to support each other on all fora. He highlighted that our defence collaboration, marked by frequent high-level exchanges, had increased manifold.

He emphasized that both the countries should explore ways to further strengthen relations in this critical area.

He also appreciated Turkish government’s support to Pakistan on Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), FATF and its position on UN Security Council reforms.

General Yasar Guler said that Turkey fully supported Pakistan on Kashmir issue and expressed hope that India and Pakistan would resolve the issue in accordance with UN resolutions.