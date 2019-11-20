Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) along with police carried out a raid in Dora Village and held four drug peddlers including a female seizing narcotics from their possession, informed ANF HQs spokesman on Wednesday.

The detained smugglers were shifted to police station where separate cases were registered against them, he said. According to him, a team of ANF along with police conducted a raid in Dora Village of Islamabad and arrested four drug smugglers including a lady smuggler. He said police recovered 2.62kg heroin from possession of accused that they used to supply to educational institutions and other places. He said the operation was carried out after citizens lodged complaints on PM Citizen Portal regarding open sale of narcotics in Dora Village.

He said the ANF is taking strict action against the drug mafia and raiding on all the drug dens to eliminate the menace of narcotics from society.