LAHORE - A truck driver died and his helper wounded critically when the truck overturned suddenly near Babu Sabu interchange in Shera Kot police precincts, rescue workers on Wednesday. The deceased was identified by police as 27-year-old Sultan Muhammad. An eyewitness told the police that the driver was trying to take right turn when the truck turned turtle. As a result, the driver died on the spot. The injured helper was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.