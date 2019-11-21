Share:

KARACHI - To promote the startup culture in the university to create job opportunities for the youngsters, the Karachi University has arranged a seminar on ‘lead, innovate,

unraveling the power of entrepreneurship education’.The event was organised by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, University of Karachi in collaboration with Dr Essa Laboratory

and Diagnostic Center at the Karachi University Business School’s Auditorium.The speakers emphasised that entrepreneurship is the key to economic prosperity not for the individuals but also the country. In an attempt to promote entrepreneurship culture and leadership skills among students,

the University of Karachi, Transformation International Society and Organization of Pakistani

Entrepreneurs of North America have joined hands to provide maximum facilities to them.They have decided that free of cost training program would be conducted to strengthen the skills of the students on a weekly basis and well-known market giants would hold those sessions.During the seminar, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi announced allocating

Rs1 million for the newly established Karachi University Business Incubation Center (KUBIC) whereas the CEO Dr Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center Professor Dr Farhan Essa announced to donate half a million

for the KUBIC.The Founder TIS Dr Muhammad

Imran Yousuf said that every

businessman is not an entrepreneur.

An entrepreneur is a person who thinks of the benefit of the customers and consumers before his benefit.He advised students to complete

all necessary paperwork and before launching their startups and said that in-depth analysis before setting startups

is also very important for the success and so is the post-launching phase examination.Dr Farhan Essa said that the objective of OPEN is to promote entrepreneurship in Pakistan and give all kinds of support to young entrepreneurs of the country. He mentioned that Pakistani entrepreneurs have earned billions in America, who are now settled in USA, and want to serve Pakistan. We have to compete regardless of failures.“

There are many reasons for failure of startups, one need to identify the target audience correctly.”

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid

Iraqi said that my approach is to prepare KU students for taking a lead in the business and corporate sector and it will open doors of employment of our youth. “Our teachers are our strength, our youth has enormous

potential and they have proven themselves against all odds in every walk of life.”The KU VC advised that one should not be hopeless rather utilise his skills for the betterment

of the society. The Chairman IBA AMAN CED Dr Shahid Qureshi said that only good results are not a guarantee

of success, human intelligence

and innovative skills are the ones which ensure success. “An innovative mind not only prospers our self but also opens doors for thousands of youth of the society.”He informed the audience that whatever he has studied, he applied in his practical life. “I got to know a lot of things while doing my PhD in Germany, I got to know that you get positive results

when you do a work with a positive approach.”The speakers lauded the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi who accepted the proposal out rightly and supports this kind of venture. They urged that interested

students should learn about the pre-incubation process

before going to launch their startups to avoid disasters. They also announced that pre-incubation

training would be given to students to start their businesses