KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary

Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the department is going to upgrade the existing check-posts across the province and besides this Malkhanas adjacent to Excise Police Station will also be construed and maintained up to the standard at the cost of Rs 74.699 million. This he said that while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Wednesday.Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting. Briefing the meeting DG Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui told that a considerable time had gone and the existing check-posts needed to be constructed on modern lines and they should also be maintained on modern lines so that they should look like check posts