Lahore - The FCC, Centre for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG) will join hands with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) to provide expertise for designing competence based tests to evaluate the proficiency of students at the entry and exit level aimed at augmenting the proficiency and competence of Tevta students. An MoU to be effect was signed here, Wednesday, by Chairperson Tevta Ali Salman Siddique and Professor Dr Saeed Shafqat, Founder Director CPPG FC College. The MoU specifies CPPG to provide expertise in assessing, developing and designing competence based tests for Tevta students and trainings to other stakeholders.