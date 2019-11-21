Share:

BAHAWALPUR - A three-day Blood Donation Awareness campaign and blood donation camp concluded at The Govt. Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur here on Wednesday. Zahid Qazi, Manger Marketing Regional Blood Centre, was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony who informed the students about the scientific procedure and importance of blood donation. He motivated the faculty and students by presenting a short documentary about Thalassaemia patients. Later, a team of doctors and trained medical staff of Indus Hospital Bahawalpur set up a blood donation camp comprising of latest equipment and techniques for blood collection. On the occasion, GSCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif visited the blood donation camp and appreciated efforts of Indus Hospital for adopting latest techniques of blood collection and performing such a noble task. A large number of students and faculty members participated in the camp.