Humanity seems to have died out at DHQ Hospital Shikarpur. Experiencing the labor pain, a family brought a woman, Samina Bibi, to the DHQ hospital for delivery from a distant village. Though almost all gynecology-related facilities are available at the hospital, the on-duty doctor asked the patient to bring two different medical examinations tests and ultrasound. The hospital staff’s indifference and unnecessary delaying tactics deteriorated the patient’s conditions who gave birth on the floor of the corridor of the hospital before the laboratory, where she remained there unnoticed almost more than an hour along with a new-borne-baby. Later-on, neither the patient was shifted to a ward, nor was she provided with ambulance by hospital when her family took her home by chingchi. Such an apathetic and callous conduct is highly condemnable.

RIAZ AHMAD SOOMRO,

Shikarpur.