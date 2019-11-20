Share:

SEOUL/DUBAI - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement released three vessels and 16 people it had seized, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry and a Houthi military source in Yemen said on Wednesday. The seizure on Sunday was the latest incident at sea around Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is leading a Western-backed coalition of Arab states against the Houthis, who control the capital and most population centres and have been accused of attacking shipping. Of the vessels freed on Tuesday, two were South Korean and one was Saudi Arabia-flagged, the South Korean ministry said in a statement, adding that the families of two South Koreans among the crew had been notified. “The three ships were released after the necessary legal measures,” the Houthi military source in Yemen told Reuters, adding that all crew were also released. The Saudi-led coalition on Wednesday said the incident was over and the Saudi-flagged Rabigh 3 ship had been handed back to its Saudi owners. In comments carried on Saudi-owned al-Arabiya news, the coalition spokesman said it was continuing efforts to secure the Bab al-Mandeb strait for shipping. Refinitiv ship tracking data shows the Rabigh 3 tug’s registered owner is Saudi Arabia’s petrochemicals company PetroRabigh. On Twitter, Hussein al-Azzi, the Houthi deputy foreign minister, said the release resulted from friendly ties between Seoul and Sanaa, the Yemeni capital the Houthis overran in 2014.