ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-8/4 on Wednesday held the investiture ceremony of the newly elected college council 2019-20 where new president was appointed.

The chief guest for the function was Ms. Wajiha Akram, Member of National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary of Education.

Principal Tasneem Sher Muhammad in her welcome address extended her gratitude to the worthy guests and congratulated the newly elected council and their respected parents.

In her address, she threw light on the academic and co-curricular achievements during the year 2018-19. She shared with the audience the brilliant results shown by the students of the college at all levels. She also shared her gratitude to the faculty for showing their tireless efforts to provide quality education to the students.

The oath taking of the new president was followed by candle exchange ceremony in which the ex-president Mahnoor Cheema handed over the candle of power to the new president Sarah Munawar and General Seceratary Sidra Shehzad. Moreover, society’s secretaries Zahra Batool (Computer Science), Momina Shaheen (English), Faiqa Amin (Urdu), Rafia Farrukh (Sports), Sajeela Sohail (H. Economics), Ghazal Ashfaq (Dramatics) Head Girls Senior Section Morning Shift Wajiha Khizer, Senior Section Evening Tayyaba Jahan, Junior Section Rabia Fatima, School secretaries senior section Morning Shift Aman Mubeen, Senior Section Evening Shift Farwa Rubab, and Junior Section Zainab Shafeeq took oath.

The new president Sarah Munawar in her address to the audience expressed her thanks to the teachers and students for showing their trust in her and ensured that she and her team would do their level best to come up to the expectations of everyone by the help of Allah Almighty.

The chief Guest Wajiha Akram congratulated the new council members and advised them to work with full dedication for the betterment of the college. She highlighted the significance of the college council and the important role played by its students.

At the end, Principal Prof. Tasneem Sher Muhammad presented college insignia and flowers to Ms. Wajiha Akram, Director Colleges Mr. Javed Iqbal Mirza, and Dy. Director Mr. Muhammad Luqman.