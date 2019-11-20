Share:

LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lopez is the newest global face of Coach.

The ‘Hustlers’ star has been announced as the new face of the iconic New York design house, which is gearing up to celebrate its 75th anniversary since since starting as a humble leather goods and accessories workshop back in 1941.

Speaking about her new role, Jennifer said: ‘’I’m so excited for this collaboration. [Coach] is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style - an uptown downtown mix.’’

And Coach themselves couldn’t be happier about the collaboration either, as they praised the 50-year-old singer and actress as ‘’so authentic’’.

Stuart Vevers, Coach’s creative director, said: ‘’Jennifer is so authentic. She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way - she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign.’’

In an Instagram post, the fashion brand also teased a further collaboration coming in 2020, when they hinted ‘’Coach x J.Lo’’ would be on its way soon.