ISLAMABAD - According to reports, Pakistan has a huge number of cancer patients, approximately 170,000 people are diagnosed with the disease annually. Among other major challenges, affordability restricts access of patients to standard of care treatment. To address this impediment, Jubilee Life Insurance in collaboration with Roche Pakistan hosted an event in Islamabad to announce their partnership for the country’s first-ever Cancer Protection Plan. The ceremony was attended by the President Dr Arif Alvi, senior management of both companies, diplomats, celebrities as well as government officials.

Under this partnership, Jubilee Life will provide cancer protection plan against wide range of cancers, from the most common to rarest types, and offers benefit amounts from 25% of the Sum Assured for Early Stage Cancer to 100% of the Sum Assured for Late Stage Cancer. Premium from the plan begins from as low as PKR 735 per annum, subject to assessment based on gender, plan term and age. The term for the plan can be between 10 to 47 years, subject to maximum age of 65 years at maturity. Under the plan Roche Pakistan will be extending its Patient Support Program to all policy holders to overcome affordability challenges in cancer treatment.