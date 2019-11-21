Share:

LAHORE - The King Edward Medical University Wednesday hosted the first intercollegiate quiz competition on diabetes.

The event was organised by South Medical Ward. It was a continuation of the activities to mark World Diabetes Day.

KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal was the patron-in-chief and Prof Dr Zafarullah Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

Postgraduate residents from various medical institutions of Lahore participated in the competition namely Allama Iqbal Medical College, Ameer ud Din Medical College, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, King Edward Medical University and Services Institute of Medical Sciences. Faculty members from Medicine, Surgery and allied specialties alongwith students, house officers, postgraduate trainees and nursing staff were present in huge numbers.

Prof Dr Bilquis Shabbir highlighted the importance of diabetes for the medical professionals.

Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal appreciated the event and stressed upon the need to conduct such academic activities on a regular basis.

Prof Zafarullah Khan lauded the efforts of team SMW and Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi praised the concept of the contest.

Mayo Hospital CEO Prof Asad Aslam highlighted the manifestation of eye in diabetic patients.

All paid tribute to Prof Zafarullah Khan and his contributions to the medical profession. In the end, trophy was awarded to the winning team and shields were distributed among the participants.