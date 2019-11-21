Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP senior leader Rehman Malik yesterday urged the government to file a law suit in the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court under the Rome Statute against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for crimes against humanity and genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at a news conference here, he advised the government to follow the precedent set by Gambian Minister of Justice and Attorney General Abubacarr Marie Tambadou who picked the courage and presented the case of Rohingya massacre before the ICJ.

He said if a small country like Gambia can stand for Rohingya Muslims why can’t Pakistan go for oppressed Kashmiris in ICJ and ICC.

Senator Malik, a former Interior Minister, released the letter he had written to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in this regard.

Says 94,000 Kashmiris have been killed, 105,000 children orphaned, 10,000 women raped

In his letter, he wrote that it was now a fact that India Indian Army was committing the war crimes against oppressed Kashmiris in terms of mass-murdering, mass-graving, mass-blinding through pelleting, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression and locking down of the whole valley through strict curfew.

He said that so far more than 94,000 Kashmiris had been killed, 7,000 persons have been killed in Indian custody, 22,000 women have been widowed, 105,000 children have been orphaned and 10,000 women have been raped and molested by Indian military and paramilitary troops since 1989.

He adds that more than 8,000 people have gone missing in enforced disappearances by Indian forces since 1989. He stressed that all these atrocious crimes against humanity make the Indian government and PM Narendra Modi liable to be tried in international courts.

He emphasized that his point of view to take the Kashmir issue in ICJ and ICC was now strengthened as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General Abubacarr Marie Tambadou of Gambian picked the courage and presented the case of Rohingyan massacre before the ICJ.

Senator Malik wrote to the Foreign Minister that there was an observation at various forums in Pakistan and in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Pakistan and India are not the signatory of Rome Statute hence it may not be possible for Pakistan to move a case in ICC but I consistently differed this as the Rome Statute reads, “Any individual, group or state can send information to the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) regarding alleged crimes falling under the jurisdiction of the court. To date, the OTP has received more than 12,000 of such communications, which can form the initial basis of the Office’s preliminary examinations. The OTP conducts a preliminary examination to decide whether there is a reasonable basis to initiate an investigation.”

He urged that the precedent of action against Myanmar Authorities for Rohingyan Massacre initiated by Republic of Gambia also entitles the Government of Pakistan and Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir or even any individual or group to file a petition in both International Courts for taking action against Indian Authorities.

He urged the government to move a request in the United Nations emphasizing the Secretary General to appoint a Plebiscite Administrator in Kashmir and fix a date for plebiscite as per the Resolutions of UNSC as there is no further voting required in UN for this matter.

He asked the government to write through a law suit to the ICJ to investigate the reasons of delay in implementation of UNSC Resolutions regarding the right of self-determination and demand to fix the responsibility with the directions to initiate the process of plebiscite in Kashmir.

“Prime Minister Modi should be dragged through a law suit in ICJ based on the report of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights dated 14th June, 2018 and 8th July, 2019 as these reports have enough materials for the trial of Prime Minister Modi and his accomplices involved in crimes against humanity and genocide,” he said.

Malik said the government should file a petition against Indian Government and Prime Minister Modi in International Criminal Court under Rome Statute to drag them for trial as War Criminals based on the available evidences and as per reports of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

He wrote that he read a very highly immoral and distressful statement by Major General SP Sinha (retd), a leader of BJP for supporting rape of Kashmiri women during a TV debate, where he can be heard saying “death in return for death, and rape in return for rape” in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He adds that it is another evidence wherein the rape of Muslim Kashmiri women was self-confessed by a highest military authority and leader of India Ruling Party, BJP.

