The Karachi Police on Wednesday arrested an alleged target killer of MQM-London, involved in 96 targeted

killings.Yousuf alias “Thelay Wala” was apprehended during an operation conducted by Anti-Street Crime Cell of District East Police, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar addressing a presser at his office.The SSP said that the accused during the investigation had confessed

that he allegedly killed at least 96 people. He joined MQM in 1995 and was arrested for the first time in 1996 by Sindh Rangers.

However, he was released after a year. Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said that those murdered by the accused included two Army Jawans, an Air Force personnel, 12 for suspicion of being informer, a police personnel,

5 MQM-Haqiqi activists, 6 on ethnic basis, an official of Irrigation

Department, a passerby and one for not paying him extortion.The officer informed that the arrested also confessed hiding 66 corpses with his other accomplices.

The SSP East said that Yousaf alias “Thelay Wala” had 43 accomplices

target killers. Yousaf was also an accomplice of recently arrested

Irfan alias Massa allegedly accomplices

had been killed in encounters with law enforcement agencies, many were jailed and raids were being conducted to nab others.MEANWHILE, A man shot a suspected

robber dead in Karachi’s Clifton on Tuesday night. The robber

reportedly tried to mug him.The incident occurred at Boat Basin in Clifton. The police have lodged a case and started investigations.

They say the man had a licence for his gun but they have taken it and his car into custody for the investigation.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the motorcyclist, identified as Sanaullah, approaching the car. He parks at the driver’s side window

before driving a short distance

ahead. He then returns to the car and the man inside opens fire.South SSP Sheeraz Nazir said there were two people in the car–the man who opened fire was his friend. He confirmed that the weapon was licensed.The police are checking Sanaullah’s

data for a criminal background.

Meanwhile, one person was killed in a head-on collision between

a car and rickshaw apparently

due to over-speeding in Karachi

on late Tuesday night.According to details, the accident

occurred in front of Annu Bhai Park in Nazimabad No 6 where a rickshaw collided with a car, killing the rickshaw driver on the spot. The deceased was identified

as 66-year-old Muhammad Akram.Rescue teams reached the spot