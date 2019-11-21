Share:

LAHORE - A former government employee who set himself on fire to protest against the government’s privatization policy the other day died at a hospital in Lahore on Wednesday. Police sources said that Sunny Masih, 35, was rushed to a hospital with multiple burns shortly after he attempted self-immolation on Mall Road last week. The resident Basti Syeden Shah, Sunny Masih succumbed to burns at the hospital after battling for life for several days. The Civil Lines police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the incident.