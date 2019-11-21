Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that people have rejected the JUI (F) protest and undemocratic tactics proving that they do not support extremism.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, she said the people have thwarted all the plans of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and that is why he had to rely on the exit plan.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman came and left Islamabad empty handed, she said.

She further said that the people have also rejected the roads block plan of the JUI (F). She said Maulana should not spoil his political future by creating hurdles in the way of democracy. Instead of showing political madness, Maulana should go back to his constituency.

The Special Assistant said that the government demonstrated democratic posture by resorting to patience. She mentioned that they also accepted the right of protest of the JUI (F).

She said the threats and speeches of Maulana Fazlur Rehman that he made against Imran Khan’s sit-in are also part of history. She reminded that it is the same parliament where the son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman is sitting and enjoying all the perks.