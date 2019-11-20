Share:

Poor are dying whereas rich are getting richer. Unfortunately, we the people of Pakistan are materialistic. Adam Smith in his book, “ Wealth of Nations” written in 1776, said that if rich gets many goods and services and poor gets only a few then that will be unequal distribution of wealth. Meanwhile, that maybe called equal distribution of wealth when everybody gets everything produced in the country equally.

Current economic situations and complex taxes are causing the good nights and days of poor’s without food. Does Pakistan constitution favor unequal distribution of wealth or goods and services?

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.