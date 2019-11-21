Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo has asked the concerned officers to expedite accountability process and maintain transparency

in Sindh Cooperative Department and make certain amendments in Cooperative Housing Societies Act in order

to facilitate the people.This he said while presiding over a meeting on Cooperative Housing Societies matters here in his office on Wednesday. Secretary Cooperative Department Akhtar Inyat Bhurgari, Registry Sohail

Baloch, MD SCHA Aijaz Ahmed, Deputy Registrar Karachi Naveed Ahmed Abbasi and other officers also attended the meeting. Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo added that we should work as regulatory authority and