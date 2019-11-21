Share:

On Thursday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Chairman Overseas Cooperative Society Ijaz Haroon.

The bureau has arrested Haroon over charges that he had sold 12 plots of land to an equal number of recipients. According to the bureau, both the land and the recipients did not exist.

These 12 plots then allowed Haroon to launder Rs 144 million for the Omni Group. According to NAB's charges, Haroon laundered this money through two fake bank accounts.

The former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have been arrested in connection with the same case. If the charges surrounding the fake accounts case are proved to be true, position-holders in both the Omni Group and the Zardari Group will be involved with concealing their actual incomes. A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in 2017 has already presented its findings that money was being laundered through “kickbacks, land grabbing and large scale misappropriation of public funds.”