Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday has said that Rahbar Committee of opposition parties itself needs guidance as it is making noise without any reason.

In a statement, the special assistant said that the incumbent government is firm on its stance and that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders are not coward to flee the country due to accountability like members of other political parties do.

Earlier, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has used ‘Plan Exit’ after people rejected his Plan B.

“Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman left Islamabad empty-handed. He tried to take revenge from democracy after being rejected by the people. The nation has witnessed who was ousted from the federal capital,” she added.

The special assistant further said that by rejecting Fazal-ur-Rehman, People proved that they do not support extremism and foiled all his strategies forcing him to implement ‘Plan Exit.’

“People also rejected the Plan B [of Azadi March] to block the roads. Maulana should not wreck his political future by creating hurdles in democratic path. He should go back to his constituency instead of using cheap political tactics. Maulana is trying to hide his embarrassment after failing in invasion and non-democratic ploys, she went on to say.

Dr Firdous said, "The government took democratic approach by adopting patience and maturity, and accepted JUI-F’s right to protest. Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s hate speeches and threats against Imran Khan’s sit-in are a part of history. This is the same parliament where Maulana’s son is sitting in his chair. Are his salary and incentives halal and legitimate?”