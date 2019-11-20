Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan beat India by three runs in a thrilling end to the first semi-final of ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat first and scored 267-7. Openers Haider Ali (43 off 60 balls) and Omair Bin Yousuf (66 off 97 balls) provided a solid start to Pakistan innings as they added 90 for the first-wicket. Coming to bat at No 3, captain Rohail Nazir fell after scoring 35 off 41 balls while Saif Badar struck unbeaten 48-ball 47. For India, Hrithik Shokeen, Saurabh Dubey and Shivam Mavi took two wickets apiece. In reply, India managed 264-8 in 50 overs. India at one point were cruising towards victory requiring 57 runs with seven wickets in hand in 13 overs, but back-to-back wickets of Yash Rathod (13) and Armaan Jaffer (46) on the score of 211 put breaks to the batting line. Sanvir Singh was top scorer with 76. Pakistan’s Amad Butt gave away just four runs to take 1-43 in 10 overs. M Hasnain and Saif Badar took two wickets each. Pakistan will face Afghanistan or Bangladesh in the final of the tournament to be played on November 23.