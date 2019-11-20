Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Cables recently co-sponsored the construction of a newly built training centre for disabled people at the office premises of NOWPDP in Karachi. Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO Pakistan Cables, was present at the inauguration ceremony. Ms Ronak Lakhani, Trustee NOWPDP, Ms Freeha] Hashwani and Omair Ahmad, Executive Director NOWPDP were also present on the occasion. Pakistan Cables’ CSR focuses on empowering communities in different sectors and has been spread across the country for decades. “We are deeply proud to have partnered with NOWPDP in order to support persons with disabilities through this initiative. This is a noble cause as it gives this marginalized segment of our society hope for a better future and is much needed considering the obstacles they face to earn livelihood”, commented Fahd K. Chinoy at the ceremony.

NOWPDP operates in the development sector with a focus on inclusion through empowerment of persons with disabilities. “NOWPDP is extremely grateful to Pakistan Cables, as a socially responsible corporate leader, for its unyielding support for those who are disenfranchised. Most importantly, though, our hope is that the generosity of Pakistan Cables, and its endorsement of our efforts, acts as a catalyst and a call to action for the private sector to rally support for the mandate of disability inclusion through economic empowerment”, added Omair Ahmad.

Earlier in 2019, Pakistan Cables won its first Corporate Social Responsibility Award 2018 for its various social initiatives with impact the previous year. The award was conferred by the President of Pakistan and organized by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) in Islamabad.