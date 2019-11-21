Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan was re-elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) with 154 votes out of 180 cast, for the next four-year term (2019-2023) in an election held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Permanent Representative to UNESCO Moinul Haque hailed Pakistan’s re-election as a testimony to Pakistan’s long-standing positive contribution to promoting educational, scientific and cultural cooperation between nations, and its firm commitment towards achieving UNESCO’s goals and objectives.

According to a statement received here from Paris, Pakistan enjoys the distinction of being a continuous member of the UNESCO Executive Board since 1978. This itself demonstrates Pakistan’s high profile at the organization and the trust reposed in Pakistan by the UNESCO members.

The members of UNESCO Executive Board are elected by UNESCO’s General Conference according to a system of regional grouping. Acting under the authority of the General Conference, the Executive Board examines the organization’s programme of work and approves budget estimates, the statement said.