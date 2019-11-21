Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Phutti (raw cotton) worth millions was reduced to ashes in a fire incident at new grain market Khanpur, some 46km from here on Wednesday.

Initially the fire erupted in a pile of phutti kept on the Southern road of the market near main Jamia Mosque which later spread to four other piles, resultantly phutti worth Rs10 million was reduced to ashes. The phutti was owned by five different traders and some farmers. The reason behind the fire could not be ascertained by the market traders and fire-fighters.

Market traders with labourers tried to control the fire, however fire fighters of Rescue 1122 and municipal committee reached the spot and managed to control the situation and save the remaining piles of phutti lying nearby. A grain market trader Raja Asad told reporters that due to a large number of traders heavy cotton stocks were kept at platforms of the shops.

He said that there were proper fire-fighting arrangements by market committee through water valves at different points but it could not control the fire due to speedy wind, adding that fire-fighters of Rescue 1122 and the Municipal Committee controlled the fire after an hour-long struggle after hectic efforts. He stressed that a modern fire-fighting system at the market is the need of the hour to combat fire incident during cotton season.