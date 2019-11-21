Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIAC) failed to recover Rs321 million of national exchequer from 46 foreign agents, audit report of 2012-13 revealed on Wednesday in a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting.

The report said during audit of the accounts of PIAC in 2010, It was found that a heavy amount of Rs321 million was recoverable against 46 foreign based international passenger agents pertaining to period from 1993-2010.

Moreover, an amount of Rs36.78 million was outstanding against foreign cargo agents pertaining to the period from 1997 to 1998.

The report said neither steps were taken by management of the PIAC to recover dues from the defaulting agents nor the management obtained security or bank guarantee from agents to secure the credit.

Audit informed the committee that management was directed to provide all documents/record like bank statements, recovery ledgers, crediting receipts, written off details, adjustment details of the amount and approvals of the competent authority to audit team for verification but the management of PIAC failed to comply with any of the directions.

This is a responsibility of Principle Accounting Officer (PAO) to conduct Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meetings before appearing at the highest forum of PAC, audit officials commented which annoyed the secretary aviation Shahrukh Nusrat.

“This is unfair on part of the audit to hold responsible for everything, I wasn’t here 10 years ago,” the secretary said. Hina Rabbani Khar, convener of the committee remarked that directions were given to the secretary aviation without looking that who was holding the office.

She insisted that time should be given for collection of all record without which verification of the record could not be done audit objection could not be settled.

The secretary ensured the committee that complete record pertaining to audit para will be provided to the audit department by December 10.