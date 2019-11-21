Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit four countries next month, official sources said on Wednesday. According to the sources, the prime minister would visit UAE, Bahrain, Switzerland and Malaysia expectedly from December 15 to 21. The Prime Minister will make a stopover at Abu Dhabi, UAE while on his way to Bahrain on his two-day official visit. From there he would leave for Switzerland on December 17 for two days to participate in an international conference on refugees. Khan would also visit Malaysia, the sources said adding the dates of the visit are being finalized through diplomatic channels.