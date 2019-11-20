Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Nilore police has arrested a person for his alleged involvement in molesting two boys.

According to details, Muhammad Zaafran and Muhammad Arshad lodged separate applications at Nilore police station that their neighbour Majid Lateef had allegedly molested their six-year old son Muhammad Haneef and seven-year old son Muhammad Adan respectively. They quoted their sons as having alleged that the accused used to sexually abuse them at gunpoint and was doing this shameful act for the last 6-7 months.

Following these complaints, a police team including SHO Nilore Muhammad Haneef arrested the accused Majid Lateef who would be produced before court for getting remand.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car-lifters and recovered ten cars worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said. A special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali along with other officials.

The team achieved a success and apprehended four members of the inter-provincial gang. The gangsters have been identified as Tahir, Hassan Javed, Shehzad Mehmood and Ishtiaq. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to have taken away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi. They sold the vehicles in Azad Kashmir and Peshawar, according to the police.

Furthermore, campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to check display of unauthorised number plates at vehicles or bikes is in full swing in the city. The police teams are imposing heavy fines over this particular violation. This campaign has been launched following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed himself is supervising it. The purpose this campaign is to ensure high alert security, maintain law and order situation, ensure protection to the lives as well as property of citizens and avert any untoward incident.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has urged the motorists and motorcyclists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles’ documents showing possession in their name or even authority letters. He said that special squads have been constituted to take action against those using authorised number plates. He urged the citizens to cooperate with ITP and display authorised number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office.