Rawalpindi-A police team on Wednesday questioned the neighbours of paedophile Suhail Ayaz in a private housing society where the serial rapist was living and committing heinous crime, informed sources.

They said the neighbours numbering in three also disclosed to the police investigators, headed by DSP Saddar Circle Farhan Aslam that scores of young girls also used to visit the house of Suhail Ayaz, who is facing charges of sodomizing 30 children, recording their nude videos and uploading on Dark Web for earning money.

Sources said the investigators were also told by the neighbours that they had witnessed movement of children in the villa round the clock some time in car of the paedophile or in taxi cabs.

The police investigators have recorded the statements of the witnesses and made part of case, said sources. They said the police would also produce the witnesses in court of law for testimony of their statements.

Another source disclosed that it was also unearthed that active members of Suhail Ayaz’s gang were residing on Adiala Road and police are also trying to arrest them. “Similarly, some hotel and motel owners in Pirwadhai Bus Terminal are also crime partners of paedophile,” source said.

He said the police investigators have failed in detecting the IDs of Suhail Ayaz through which he activated his account on Dark Web.

It may be noted that Rawat police held a paedophile Suhail Ayaz on charges of raping 30 children and recording their videos in mobile phones and video cameras. On confession of Suhail Ayaz, police had lifted three of his crime partners-cum-suppliers including Khurram Kala from Pirwadhai. The serial rapist is on four-day physical remand with police.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni Police badly failed in grilling the two active members of organised sex rackets properly shattering the hopes of victim children and their parents.

Saddar Bairooni police held two child rapists namely Tanvir Baloch and Shabbir on charges of sodomising three children on Adiala Road. Police had also obtained four-day physical remand of the accused but had not interrogated them properly.

“I admit I had not grilled the two serial rapists so far due to my engagement in four other cases,” said Sub Inspector (SI) Imtiaz Kiyani, the investigation officer of two sodomy cases.

He said I have lot of jobs to do and would spare some time to question the children rapists. He said so far Shabbir confessed raping two children while Tanvir Baloch denied committing crime. He said the physical remand of the accused is going to end on Friday.

He said he would take the three victim children to Lahore for DNA test by today (Thursday).

SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar, when contacted, said police are investigating all the sodomy cases on merit. “I will bring all the child molesters to the book as per Law,” he pledged.

Separately, Civil Lines police raided at Ali Town and rounded up two men for their involvement in molesting a 14-year-old student of a private school in Khatana Village. The two detained men were shifted to police station for further investigation. However, the police had not shared the identities of the accused with media. Earlier, police had also arrested a main accused namely Ahsan Khokhar while another accused Dani is on the run.

SP Syed Ali, while talking to The Nation, said the investigators are solving the child sodomy cases on merit. He said all the other accused would be held soon.