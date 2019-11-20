Share:

LAHORE - Descon, Allied Bank, CGA, UCS, DPS, Netsol, Abacus and Jazz have qualified for the quarterfinals of the 3rd Premier Super League. The first round of the PSL-3 is over as total 12 top teams of Corporate sector took part in the event. They were divided into two pools and every team in the pool played five matches against other pool teams. Jazz, CGA, Allied Bank and Descon qualified for the next round from Pool A whereas Abacus, UCS, Netsol and CGA qualified from Pool B. Due to low run rate, ICI, Akzonobel, Novamed and Stewart crashed out of the tournament. The first quarterfinal of the PSL-3 will be played between Jazz and DPS while Allied Bank will take on Netsol in the second quarterfinal, UCS will vie against CGA in the third and Descon will play against Abacus in the fourth quarterfinal.