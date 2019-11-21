Share:

LAHORE - A delegation led by Minister Industries Balochistan Haji Muhammad Khan Utmankhail Wednesday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office and discussed matters of mutual interests. On the occasion, Usman Buzdar accepted the invitation of visiting Loralai and said that hearts of people of Punjab and Balochistan beat in unison.

He said that people of Balochistan province would also benefit from the establishment of DG Khan Institute of Cardiology and added that Rescue 1122 service would be set up to transfer patients of Balochistan from the border areas of Koh-e-Suleman to DG Khan.

The construction of Taunsa-Loralai dual carriageway would open new economic avenues, he added. He said a system of storing hill-torrents water was being devised in Koh-e-Suleman area by setting up two big dams. The government would take other provinces along in the journey of development and special attention had been paid to removing the deprivations of backward areas, he added.

Usman Buzdar also apprised the delegation about the development agenda of the Punjab government and the delegation appreciated his efforts.

Separately members of the provincial assembly from different districts called on CM Buzdar.

“The politics of loot and plunder is over,” Buzdar said, adding that people were deceived in the name of development projects in previous tenures and fundamental problems were, altogether, ignored. In fact, the reason for Pakistan’s backwardness is corruption and inefficiencies of the past rulers, he added.

He said that those who made the country a hostage of loans cannot claim of leading the nation. Now, the leadership and the government are totally transparent and honest, he added.

He said the PTI government inherited the bad economic situation and the past government was responsible for it. He said the government was taking effective steps and economic situation was being improved because of the solid policies of the PTI government. The past misdeeds were being rectified one by one, he said.

Usman Buzdar said the development and prosperity was the right of every citizen and no one would be allowed to interrupt the journey of public service.

The journey had been started under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to achieve the goals of a new Pakistan and midnight oil was being burnt to come up to the expectations of the people, the CM said.

He said the PTI government was rectifying the mistakes spanning over 70 years and the government would improve the quality of life of the indigent strata. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s mission of corruption-free Pakistan had become the voice of the nation.