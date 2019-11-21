Share:

The opposition’s Rahbar Committee has announced to hold anti-government rallies across the country on Friday (tomorrow).

Rahbar Committee Chairman and Leader of the Opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Akram Durrani talked to media and demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign on moral grounds.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) leader said all institutions are disappointed with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government and affirmed that people will soon hear good news.

He said PTI can no longer hide behind courts in foreign funding case, and Imran Khan’s party will end after the verdict by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Akram Khan Durrani maintained that farmers, businessmen and doctors, all are protesting against the incumbent government. The purpose and benefit of the sit-in will shortly be unveiled before the masses, he asserted.

The JUI-F leader claimed that Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim Leahue-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had earlier come back to Pakistan after leaving his ailing wife behind, and rumors are now being spread over his health, Akram Durrani said while stating that many people are making issue over the erstwhile premier’s physical condition on TV screens.