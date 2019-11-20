Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Sana Mir has decided to skip the side’s limited-overs matches against England in December. Sana announced her decision to take a break from international cricket in a statement issued by the PCB on Wednesday. Without specifying how long she intended to be away from the game, she said that she hoped to use the time to evaluate her future. As a result, she will miss three ICC Women’s Championship ODIs and three T20Is against England in Malaysia starting 9 December. It also raises questions about her participation in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 next year. “I have decided to take a break from international cricket and, as such, will not be available for the selection for next month’s series against England. I will utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targets,” Sana said.

“My best wishes will remain with Pakistan women’s cricket team in the series against England and I am sure they’ll produce their best cricket.” Experienced Mir is among the selected group of players to have played at least 100 women’s T20Is. She has been central to Pakistan’s attack, picking up 151 wickets in 120 ODIs and 89 in 106 T20Is with her off-spin. Pakistan are fifth on the ICC Women’s Championship table, just one point behind South Africa after 15 matches, and have a good chance to finish in the top four and ensure direct qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021.