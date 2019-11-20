Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Maqsood Anwar has urged the government to take pragmatic measures to boost industrialisation and restore confidence of investors. He noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is lucrative destination for investors, however, investment has not gained momentum after the post-war and terrorism scenario in the province due to lack of building of the investors’ confidence and inadequate facilities for them. He said peace is vital for sustainable economic growth and development. He said this while talking to a delegation of Emirates Airline, led by Sale Manager Commercial Operations Muhammad Ali Zahid, Cargo Manager Ejaz Ahmad, Faraz and Adil Salauddin at the chamber house here on Wednesday. The SCCI other office bearers include Shahid Hussain, and Jalil Jan were also present in the meeting. “There are unique opportunities for investors to make investment in the hydro-power generation, mine and mineral, tourism and other potential sectors”, said the SCCI chief. He also said that the government should provide facilities and incentives to attract investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides restoration of investors’ confidence after revival of peace in the province. He stressed the need for serious efforts to hold Annual Gems and Jewelry exhibition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding he informed that Pakistani carpet is famous in all over the world, but carpet industry was affected by unfavorable conditions in the province and asked the government to take serious steps to revive the indigenous carpet industry in the province. The SCCI president hailed the provincial government for provision of electricity to Gadoon Amazi Industrial Estate at wheeling charges, which could not only boost industrialization rather it would also generate employment opportunities for scores of people in the province.

Mr Maqsood claimed the chamber had presented a roadmap to the provincial government for revival of sick and terrorism-affected industries in the province. He appreciated that the government initiatives like ease of doing business and uplift to tourism, investment in potential sectors are welcoming. However, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should take serious steps for revival of gems and jewelry, marble, mines and minerals industry and carpet industry. On the occasion, the SCCI chief informed the delegation that they had organized an International Investment Conference in collaboration with GIZ in Islamabad, besides to attract foreign investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and another Investment Opportunities Conference and Business Excellence Award in Baku, Azerbaijan.