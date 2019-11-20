Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 38,037 points with decline of 526.7 points (0.1.38%) compared to the closing of 38,564 the previous day. A total of 186,502,740 shares were traded compared to the trade of 246,093,860 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs9.5 billion compared to Rs11.67 billion during last trading day. Total 364 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market , out of which 124 recorded gain and 221 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WTL with a volume of 28,332,000 shares and price per share of Rs 1.59, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 17,097,500 and price per share of Rs10.73 and PAEL with a volume of 15,077,500 and price per share of Rs23.51.