Share:

MULTAN- On the invitation of Regional Police Officer Multan Waseem Ahmed Khan, the students of the local schools visited Police Service Centre. DSP Mumtazabad Azhar Gillani briefed the students on the reforms. Student said that they are very happy and their attitude towards the police has changed positively. They also thanked the hospitality of police and said that the police personnel and their victims should be included in the curriculum so that every child can be informed of the institution’s ever-evolving cadre. Earlier The elite force provided security and protocols and welcomed students on World Children’s Day.