Share:

TANDIANWALA- Three persons including two women died and five others sustained multiple injuries when a Sahiwal-bound passenger van collided with a tree in the limits of Bahlak Police here on Wednesday. According to rescue sources, the accident occurred as the driver fell asleep during driving and lost control over the van. The injured and the bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Tandlianwala. Earlier, at least six members of a family, including children and women were killed in a deadly road accident in Badin, Sindh. Police and rescue officials, after being informed, had rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.