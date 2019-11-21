Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) launched a tree plantation drive at its Education City, Malir Campus to make the campus in the garden as more environmental friendly. Four thousand saplings will be planted in this campus in next few months.The students from different departments

participated in the tree plantation drive under the supervision of Department

of Environmental Sciences. On occasion students planted their saplings and poured water to the plants. These plants will be tagged after the names of students who planted it.Department of Environmental Sciences

Chairperson Dr Hashim Zubairi and other faculty members briefed the students about the activity and emphasized them to take part in these activities.

They also instructed the students to protect their ailing planet.Dr Hashmi briefed the students that our goal is to create friendly environmentand we want every student to be pioneers in this field. Climate change has emerged as the most drastic challenge faced by across the world and the hazard of climate change are fast-paced and multi-faceted. Pakistan is one of the country in this region that is the most harshly impacted by the hazard of this climate change over the past few years. This campaign has just begun and will plant four thousand saplings on this land of SMIU education city campus.Dr Hina Shehnaz said that the focus of this plantation drive is to address the significance of plantation and make effort in building Pakistan a green country. The surging temperature in the metropolis could be reduced by planting trees. Students should take part in such activities so that once you will come 20 or thirty years later to see that their hand washing plant has turned into a tree.Now SMI University has taken the initiative

to launched tree plantation drive to raise awareness of the hazards of the deforestation for the environment, and raise support for combating the