Lahore - The Prime Minister of Pakistan would be apprised the demands of electricity employees not to privatise national profitable electricity entities of Islamabad, Lahore and 747 MW combined circle thermal power station Guddu. The Demands of the Electricity Workers would be resolved by promotion of their welfare and bringing the contract employees on regular basis. These assurances were given by Federal Minister for Energy Mr. Omar Ayub, to the delegation of All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) in a bilateral meeting. At this occasion, Federal Secretary Energy Mr. Irfan Ali and PEPCO Managing Director Mr. Waseem Mukhtar were also present. The Delegation of the union was led by Secretary of the trade union Khurshid Ahmad.

The Union delegation highlighted that the employees of Electricity Distribution companies have recovered default revenue worth Rs121 billion and prevented electricity theft more as compared to previous year.