ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Media Yousaf Baig Mirza on Wednesday resigned from his post citing personal reasons.

It has been learnt that Yousaf Mirza has presented his resignation to the premier. He previously served as the managing director of Pakistan Television and also launched a number of TV channels.

Yousaf Baig Mirza resigned from his post less than a year after he was appointed.