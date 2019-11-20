Share:

LAHORE - wZacky Farms defeated Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints by 10½-9 in the Annual Cancer Care Hospital Charity Polo Cup 2019 match played here at the Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) on Wednesday. From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Hashim Kamal Agha scored a quartet while Hamza Khan and Nazar Din banged in a brace each and Captain Umair Ghazi hit one. From the losing side, Hamza Mawaz Khan struck superb six goals while Daniyal Sheikh struck two and Ahmed Bilal Riaz one, but their efforts were futile.

In the second eight-chukker match of the day, Master Paints had a half goal edge over Diamond Paints after the first four chukkers, as they were enjoying 8-7½ lead. Mariano Raigal excelled from Master Paints as he struck sterling six goals while Sufi Amir hit the remaining two. From Diamond Paints, which had two and a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Arslan Najeeb and Halal Arslan hit a brace each while Mir Shoaib Ahmed converted one.