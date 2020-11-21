Share:

Rawalpindi-Two COVID-19 positive patients died in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT), Corona Management Centre, allegedly due to absence of oxygen supply in the ventilator, informed sources on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Qazi Shabbir and Maimoona (wife of former assistant commissioner Ijaz Mirza), they said.

Similarly, the management of RIUT have also evacuated the corona wards and shifted some 12 other COVID-19 patients to Holy Family Hospital (HFH), they said.

Sources also disclosed that the newly appointed Medical Superintendent of RIUT Dr Nausheen Mehboob has tested positive for coronavirus.

Non-availability of oxygen in corona wards of RIUT is telling the level of negligence of district government and health authorities, sources mentioned.

HFH MS Dr Shehzad, when contacted, confirmed that some 12 patients were shifted to HFH from RIUT by the management due to non-availability of oxygen. “Right now, we are curing 58 corona patients. Of 58, 45 are COVID-19 positive while reports are being awaited of other 13,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq, however, when contacted by The Nation to know his version, said, he doesn’t know about the death of coronavirus patient due to non-availability of oxygen in RIUT.

On Thursday, a female also died of Coronavirus in CMH, Rawalpindi. Two days ago, her mother had also passed away because of COVID-19, sources said. The funeral prayers of deceased were offered at Askari 14 on Caltax Road.