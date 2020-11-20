Share:

RAWALPINDI -Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over 3kg charas from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Ratta Amral police arrested a drug peddler namely Ikhtiar Khan and recovered 1300 grams charas from his possession.

Pirwadhai police also held a drug peddler, Bakht Munir and seized 1050grams charas.

Bani police arrested Imran Khan and recovered 1040 grams charas.

Police registered separate cases against the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.