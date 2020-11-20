Share:

RAWALPINDI- Rawalpindi police have registered cases against six lawbreakers including three property landlords and tenants over violation of Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

According to details, Naseerabad Police conducted raids under National Action Plan and arrested Gul Rehman, Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Irfan over violation of Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

Waris Khan police in their operation against illegal LPG agencies conducted raids and netted Adil Shoukat and Naik Muhammad and recovered Liquefied Petroleum Gas refilling gadgets from their possession.

Meanwhile, Ratta Amral police also held an accused namely Nasir Khan allegedly involved in aerial firing on a wedding ceremony.