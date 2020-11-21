Share:

LAHORE-Ahmed Baig of PAF Skyview on Friday dominated the second day of the 47th Pakistan Open Golf Championship, being played at historic Rawalpindi Golf Course.

According to PGF spokesman, the event, which was endorsed and supported by Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), is being contested as a national event and aims to decide the Pakistan national champion for the year 2020-21. At the start of the 18 holes, Ahmed started as a leader looking energetic, lively and spirited. These attributes fetched him six birdies and though he encountered a double bogey too plus three bogies his score for the second round was gross 70 and that added to the first days score of 70 gives him an aggregate of 140, four under par for two rounds and his advantage over his nearest adversary is two strokes.

Two strokes behind the leader is Taimoor Khan with a gross 69, three under par giving him a two days aggregate of 142, two under par. Shabbir Iqbal is placed third with a two rounds aggregate of 143, one under par. M Ashfaq of Airmen Golf Club is at a score of 144, followed by M Nazir and Sajjad Khan of Islamabad at 145. M Umer Khokhar of Rawalpindi Golf Club lies seventh at a score of 146. Also at the score of 146 is Arif Ali of PTV while at 147 is Zubair Husain of PAF and at 148 lie M Munir of Rawalpindi Golf Club and Akber Mehroze of Gymkhana. The cut was placed at the end of two rounds and based on scores only 52 made the cut that included 49 professionals and only three amateurs.

In junior professional category, 19-year-old Abdul Wadood of Multan, whose score for the day was a gross 69 while at a score of gross 72 are placed three participants, Akash and Faizan Ali of Lahore Garrison and Ishfaq Ahmed of Multan. Tee off in the third round today (Saturday) will be at 7am.