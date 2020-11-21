Share:

Attock-Punjab Zakat and Ushr Secretary and provincial focal person for Sahulat Bazaars Alamgir Ahmed Khan has said that provincial authorities and district administration are making all out efforts to curb artificial price hike and give relief to the masses by providing them daily commodities at controlled rates through Sahulat Bazaar. He expressed these views during his surprise visit to the Sahulat Bazaar Hazro on Friday. On this occasion, he inspected the supply and quality of essential commodities at bazaar.

During his visit, Assistant Commissioner Shagufta Jabeen apprised him about the facilities provided by local administration to the shoppers in the market and check over quality and price. On this occasion, he inspected different sections of the bazaar including complaint desk, fruit and vegetable stalls as well as checked the quality and availability of flour, sugar and pulses.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour, sugar, vegetables and fruits adding that no compromise would be made on the rates fixed by the government. He said that on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 350 sahulat bazaars have been established in the province to give relief to the masses.