Yerevan - Armenia on Friday appointed a new defence minister as protests raged after it lost a weeks-long war with traditional foe Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The presidency said in a statement that the new defence minister was Vagharshak Harutunyan, an advisor to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on defence issues, who previously served as defence minister from 1999-2000. Pashinyan on November 9 announced a Russian-brokered peace accord that ended a brutal six-week war with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh that left thousands dead and tens of thousands displaced.