LAHORE - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to PML-N MNA Abid Raza Kotla and two others till November 23 in Lahore NAB office clash case. ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the pre-arrest bail application filed by the MNA and others. A counsel on behalf of the petitioners argued before the court that his clients were nominated in the case after leveling baseless allegations.

He expressed apprehension that the police might arrest them and pleaded with the court for grant of bail.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, granted interim bail to the accused till November 23 and directed them to join the investigations.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retired), Muhammad Safdar, and others were also nominated in the case.

However, the court had confirmed their bail in the matter.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership, including Maryam Nawaz and party workers, under Section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind .

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office.

However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the crowd and arrested several protesters.