The second wave of Covid-19 is starting again very fastly by infecting almost 15 to 20 Pakistani each day. This process is alarming; a dangerous time for Pakistan is back again.

The national command and operation centre made it compulsory for all citizens to wear a face mask when leaving their homes and maintain a six-foot distance. This step is a welcome one and now this is the responsibility of every individual to follow the SOPs and take precautionary measures in order to fight against this virus. Unfortunately, we are not bothering with the government warning that could be disastrous for us.

I request to everyone to please strictly follow the SOPs for your safety and your loved ones. Yet people are not taking this virus seriously and Pakistan can’t afford another lockdown, the government had already warned to the people.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER,

Karachi.