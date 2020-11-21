Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday launched the Bahimat Bazurg programme at 90-SQA and distributed cards among the elderly women.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister CM stated that a special fund had been set up with an initial amount of Rs2 billion to assist the deserving senior citizens of 65 years and above.

Under this program, he said, needy senior citizens will be given a monthly stipend to lessen their financial difficulties. The CM emphasised that elderly women have been particularly included in this programme to make them self-reliant. He termed the programme a good omen saying that he was feeling happy.

The government is inching closer to the goal of the state of Madina envisioned by PM Imran Khan, he said. “The establishment of the state of Madina is a long and arduous journey but I am convinced that we will succeed in achieving this important goal”, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar said that the Riasat-e-Madina would be an exemplary state fulfilling its responsibility towards every citizen.

He said that the respect and service to elders was a social as well as collective religious obligation.

He said the provincial government had started Punjab Ehsas programme to fulfill the needs of deserving elders and other neglected segments of the society. Similarly, he added, Nai Zindagi programme was launched for the rehabilitation of affectees of acid-attacks and Bahimat Buzurg was a part of Ehsas Programme. “It is a unique social pension initiative under the Punjab Social Protection Authority having no comparison in the past”, he said.

The CM gave away certificates to DC Bahawalnagar and ADCs of Sialkot and Khushab for showing good performance concerning the start of Bahimat Bazurg programme.

Vice-Chairman PSPA Ali Asjad Malhi said the programme was close to the heart of Usman Buzdar and another programme was going to be started to provide stipend, training and loan to differently-abled. The Punjab Human Capital Development Programme is the largest welfare initiative worth Rs52 billion. Monthly aid will be provided to needy elders under the Bahimat Bazurg programme and they can receive cash from today, he added. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Musarat Jamshaid Cheema MPA and Chairman P&D also attended the ceremony.